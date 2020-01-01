About this product

Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower. Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart. Reported Effects: Energetic, Happy Flavor: Earthy, Pine Lineage: African Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene Hailing from South Africa, this strain is beloved for its high levels of resin production and bright, robust flavors. Although commonly regarded as being one of the most energetic sativas, some patients report Durban to deliver potent physical relief after its initial rush has subsided. Durban is a must-try for any sativa fan. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.