Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Size: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Dutchess - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Cherry Wonka - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cresco Cookies - Durban Poison - Dream Walker - Granddaddy Purple - Honey Boo - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pineapple Express - Rocket Fuel - Snow Lotus - Sojay Haze - Sour Diesel - Sour Pink Grapefruit - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.