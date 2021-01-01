 Loading…

  5. Apple Gelato Hybrid Live Budder 1g

Apple Gelato Hybrid Live Budder 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Apple Gelato Hybrid Live Budder 1g
Apple Gelato Hybrid Live Budder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A cross between Gelato 33 and Sour Apple, this hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity, apple aroma & taste profile may help with stress and relaxation after a long day. This strain is great for anyone who wants a relaxing strain without the heavy indica sedative effects

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

