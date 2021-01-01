About this product

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A cross between Gelato 33 and Sour Apple, this hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity, apple aroma & taste profile may help with stress and relaxation after a long day. This strain is great for anyone who wants a relaxing strain without the heavy indica sedative effects