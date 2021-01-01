About this product

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care. Fire Stomper has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might is known for its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia.