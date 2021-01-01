About this product

Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity. Looking for a tasty sativa-leaning strain? Look no further than Forbidden Z! This strain crosses Forbidden Fruit with Z Cube, whose terpene profiles produce the unique aromas of fresh berries, floral accents, and a fuel undertone. You may experience euphoric feelings using this strain, which can provide happy and relaxed effects, and can be great for a weekend adventure!