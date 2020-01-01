 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Garlic Cookies Sativa Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Garlic Cookies Sativa Flower 3.5g

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric Flavor: Garlic, Diesel Lineage: Chemdawg D, Girl Scout Cookies Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene Cresco’s Garlic Cookies may catch your attention because, unlike most Garlic Cookies cultivars, Cresco Garlic Cookies is Sativa-dominant. This Garlic Cookies phenotype went through a meticulous selection process, chosen for its Sativa dominance out of over twenty similar phenotypes. A testament to its true Sativa heritage is its carefully monitored 11-week grow time. The typical energizing effects of a Sativa strain come through in a strong yet balanced way, wonderful for a boost of uplifting energy in the morning or afternoon. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.