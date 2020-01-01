About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric Flavor: Garlic, Diesel Lineage: Chemdawg D, Girl Scout Cookies Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene Cresco’s Garlic Cookies may catch your attention because, unlike most Garlic Cookies cultivars, Cresco Garlic Cookies is Sativa-dominant. This Garlic Cookies phenotype went through a meticulous selection process, chosen for its Sativa dominance out of over twenty similar phenotypes. A testament to its true Sativa heritage is its carefully monitored 11-week grow time. The typical energizing effects of a Sativa strain come through in a strong yet balanced way, wonderful for a boost of uplifting energy in the morning or afternoon. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.