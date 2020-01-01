Texas Butter Shatter 1g
by Cresco Labs
1 gram
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting Flavor: Citrus, Floral Lineage: Ghost OG, Neville's Wreck Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene Ghost Train Haze by Rare Dankness is a strong sativa perfect for those who like a heavy hitting dose of energy. Packed with citrusy, floral notes that give way to one of the most positive, uplifting, euphoric experiences out there, most Ghost Train Haze lovers report they've found their favorite sativa. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.