Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
500mg pure Rise liquid live resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower. Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart. Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting Flavor: Citrus, Floral Lineage: Ghost OG, Neville's Wreck Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene Ghost Train Haze by Rare Dankness is a strong sativa perfect for those who like a heavy hitting dose of energy. Packed with citrusy, floral notes that give way to one of the most positive, uplifting, euphoric experiences out there, most Ghost Train Haze lovers report they've found their favorite sativa. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.