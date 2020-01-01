About this product

500mg pure Rise liquid live resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower. Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart. Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting Flavor: Citrus, Floral Lineage: Ghost OG, Neville's Wreck Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene Ghost Train Haze by Rare Dankness is a strong sativa perfect for those who like a heavy hitting dose of energy. Packed with citrusy, floral notes that give way to one of the most positive, uplifting, euphoric experiences out there, most Ghost Train Haze lovers report they've found their favorite sativa. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.