Goldie Hybrid Live Budder 2g

by Cresco

About this product

Don’t be fooled by Goldie’s plump frosty buds, this strain will have you feeling as warm inside as the weather forecast predicts! Goldie’s sweet citrus, lemony aroma and mouthwatering cornbread flavor will have you stoked for that upcoming BBQ with the fam. With top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene, this hybrid will leave you feeling comforted and balanced, offering a sweet pick-me-up for all your summer-time adventures. Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene  Flavor: Citrus, Lemon, Baked Goods  Reported Effects: Spacey, Comforting, Balanced Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder. A smooth and creamy concentrate.  Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

