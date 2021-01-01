About this product

Don’t be fooled by Goldie’s plump frosty buds, this strain will have you feeling as warm inside as the weather forecast predicts! Goldie’s sweet citrus, lemony aroma and mouthwatering cornbread flavor will have you stoked for that upcoming BBQ with the fam. With top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene, this hybrid will leave you feeling comforted and balanced, offering a sweet pick-me-up for all your summer-time adventures. Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene Flavor: Citrus, Lemon, Baked Goods Reported Effects: Spacey, Comforting, Balanced Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.