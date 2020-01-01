 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Solvent Grape Inferno Live Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A translucent, glass-like concentrate that shatters when tapped on a hard surface.

About this strain

Grape Inferno is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain bred by NorStar Genetics and propagated by Subcool's The Dank. A cross between Nepali OG and Querkle, Grape Inferno inherits a dense bud structure and a sweet grape aroma from which this strain gets its name. With flavorful undertones of hash and berries, Grape Inferno delivers a meditative and calming high that lets the body relax while the mind wanders. Its buds bloom in a colorful show of lavender, pink, red, and green.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.