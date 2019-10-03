Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Green Line OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 1g by RESERVE by Cresco
on October 3rd, 2019
This is a great strain and a high quality product. I use this in the daytime and it doesn't make me foggy/tired like some "hybrids" do, and it doesn't make me anxious or paranoid like some other sativa-leaning strains do. I'm extremely functional, motivated, and aware while smoking this cart, which makes it great for daytime use. The taste is good and it hits nicely because it's a liquid live resin. It makes me focused and it's definitely potent so I only need a couple hits. A few things to be aware of: it tastes and smells pretty skunky so it's hard to discretely smoke, and the aftertaste gets stronger the more you smoke it, so the very end of the cartridge is less pleasant. To minimize this, I imagine you could just buy it in the .5g size so that it would be heated up less overall and it would compromise the flavor less. Overall, Cresco has great products and I always trust that it will be a pleasant high. I will definitely buy this product again.
Green Line OG by Cresco Labs is the offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus and forest floor fill the nose with a refreshing aroma. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the potency of its Ghost OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal parts mental clarity and physical comfort, offering consumers mood elevation while curbing aches and pain.