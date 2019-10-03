sam.lu123 on October 3rd, 2019

This is a great strain and a high quality product. I use this in the daytime and it doesn't make me foggy/tired like some "hybrids" do, and it doesn't make me anxious or paranoid like some other sativa-leaning strains do. I'm extremely functional, motivated, and aware while smoking this cart, which makes it great for daytime use. The taste is good and it hits nicely because it's a liquid live resin. It makes me focused and it's definitely potent so I only need a couple hits. A few things to be aware of: it tastes and smells pretty skunky so it's hard to discretely smoke, and the aftertaste gets stronger the more you smoke it, so the very end of the cartridge is less pleasant. To minimize this, I imagine you could just buy it in the .5g size so that it would be heated up less overall and it would compromise the flavor less. Overall, Cresco has great products and I always trust that it will be a pleasant high. I will definitely buy this product again.