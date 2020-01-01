About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus meet earthy pine, putting a refreshing twist on the prolific OG Kush strain. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort. Whatever your symptoms, Green Line OG will get you where you need to be, day or night.