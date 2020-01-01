About this product

Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower. Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart. Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed Flavor: Citrus, Earthy Lineage: Lime Skunk, Ghost OG Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, limonene One of our most popular strains, Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort with citrusy, earthy, sweet flavors that transport you into sweet bliss. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.