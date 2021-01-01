 Loading…

  5. Greez Monkey x Sunday Cruise Hybrid LLR Cart 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This hybrid blend features the sativa dominant Greez Monkey paired with an indica leaning Sunday Cruise for a balanced buzz that can be used anytime. The mixture of nutty vanilla and woody citrus flavors creates a unique flavor profile that anyone can enjoy.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

