About this product

A 2021 Michigan Hash Bash Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Concentrate Category (1st place). Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax. Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Floral, Pine Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Pain Relief Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.