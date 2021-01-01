 Loading…

Headband Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco

A 2021 Michigan Hash Bash Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in both the Vape Cartridge Category (1st place) and the Concentrate Category (2nd place). Headband is the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent strain.  Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene Flavor: Earthy, Spice, Lemon, Diesel Reported Effects: Relaxing, Full Body Relief, Stress Relief, Heady Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

