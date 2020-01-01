About this product

Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Mellow Flavor: Citrus, Grass Lineage: OG # 18, Kosher Kush Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene Winner of one of the first-ever perfect scores at a High Times Cannabis Cup for Seed Company Hybrids, Holy Grail OG from DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada is known for its high potency, dense buds and mellow, full relaxation. Starting with a strong spicy citrus smell mixed with the smell and taste of freshly cut wet grass, Holy Grail OG is a crowd favorite of flower purists for its complex flavor and enjoyably relaxing experience. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.