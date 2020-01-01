 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Holy Grail OG Indica Flower 3.5g

Holy Grail OG Indica Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Holy Grail OG Indica Flower 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Mellow Flavor: Citrus, Grass Lineage: OG # 18, Kosher Kush Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene Winner of one of the first-ever perfect scores at a High Times Cannabis Cup for Seed Company Hybrids, Holy Grail OG from DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada is known for its high potency, dense buds and mellow, full relaxation. Starting with a strong spicy citrus smell mixed with the smell and taste of freshly cut wet grass, Holy Grail OG is a crowd favorite of flower purists for its complex flavor and enjoyably relaxing experience. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.