Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Honey Boo Cartridge Liquid Live Resin 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis
on January 1st, 2020
This is a food night time strain I have bought it serval times. For me it is ok for pain relief , after about 20 mins I start to get tired and have a bit of a tingling body sensation. Over solid night time strain. It seems to go quickly if a store has in stock.
An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.