Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Honey Boo by Cresco Cannabis
on January 29th, 2020
Great strain for relieving anxiety, but when over doing it in cartridge form, twice now it's led to intense paranoia. These are just my personal experiences & in both cases (one being last night) I had over done it & mixed it with other strains. On it's own it's quite euphoric.
on October 1st, 2019
I've had this many times in cartridge form because it's listed as an indica on cy+yeltrah in Butler.. It's a good strain though, it feels like an indica, doesn't make me paranoid 😳😊
An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.