Honey Boo Indica Live Sauce 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy Flavor: Sweet Lineage: Bubba Kush, Captain Krypt OG Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, pinene Honey Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips, making for a beautiful sight and smell when greeted by Honey Boo's sweet aroma to wind down after a long day. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.