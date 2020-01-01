 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Honey Boo Pre-Roll 1g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls Honey Boo Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Pre-Rolls Rolled with premium flower and consistently packed for an even burn. Pre-rolls are available in a variety of sizes including classic and shorties.

About this strain

Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo

An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.