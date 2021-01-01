 Loading…

Honey Boo x Bio Jesus Live Sugar 1g

by Cresco

Cresco Concentrates Solvent Honey Boo x Bio Jesus Live Sugar 1g
Cresco Concentrates Solvent Honey Boo x Bio Jesus Live Sugar 1g

About this product

A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Taking relaxation to a whole new level, this cross of Honey Boo and Bio Jesus is sure to put your mind and body at ease. Earthy aromas are combined with sweet, berry flavors and a hint of diesel. Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Flavor: Earthy, Berry Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Cresco Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

