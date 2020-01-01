 Loading…

Honey Boo x Tangerine Kush LLR Cartridge .5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Honey Boo x Tangerine Kush LLR Cartridge .5g
About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Sweet notes from Honey Boo are paired with Tangerine Kush's signature citrusy flavor, creating this soothing indica cross. On the exhale, one may start to feel a deep, body-heavy relaxation.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.