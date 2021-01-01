 Loading…

Sativa

Jack's Cleaner 3.5g Sativa Flower

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Jack's Cleaner 3.5g Sativa Flower

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

About this strain

Jack's Cleaner

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the high potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.

