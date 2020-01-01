 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Katsu Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 7-pack

by Cresco Cannabis

Katsu Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 7-pack

Katsu Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 7-pack by Cresco Cannabis

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.   

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.