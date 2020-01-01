Katsu Bubba Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Cresco by Cresco LabsWrite a review
Katsu Bubba Kush Pre-Roll 1g by Cresco by Cresco Labs
About this strain
Katsu Bubba Kush
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.