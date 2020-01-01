About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Size: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Bubba - Alien Dutchess - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Cherry Wonka - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cornbread - Cresco Cookies - Dream Walker - Durban Poison - Granddaddy Purple - Honey Boo - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - KT Dawg - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pheno 51 - Pineapple Express - Punxsy Punch - Rocket Fuel - Snow Lotus - Sojay Haze - Sour Diesel - Sour Pink Grapefruit - Starkiller - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**