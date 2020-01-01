Coming out of Big Buddha Seeds’ Cheese collection, the award-winning L.A. Cheese bridges Europe and the West Coast by crossing UK Exodus Cheese and L.A. Confidential. L.A. Cheese offers a spicy, cheesy, and overall dank flavor that may take you into a heavy, full-bodied high. L.A. Cheese is a great option for winding down at the end of the day with good company.