StanleeMouse on February 18th, 2020

Being a fan of live resin, I also understood the amount of energy and resources to capture it at its finest, well it comes at a cost! After MONTHS of trial and error, it was discovered that only a high-end enail is really going to capture the peak flavor of live resin. Hundreds of dollars for a PROPER ENAIL. Or this option... LIQUID LIVE RESIN. This is really on point with flavor. It's as if I found a perfect temp using a $600+ box and enail setup. I thought this is too good to be true? Every time I pull on the pen that beautiful combination of terpenes is front and center. I can't say enough about the quality of this concentrate. The Tangie is absolutely fantastic in flavor. I have gone threw many g's of Tangie live resin (Diamonds) where only a few of my enails tasted as perfectly peeked as this product. It did take months of prep and practice to even get that many. Finally, I can express to those who had wondered? Why I spent so much energy on working at getting the most out of living resin concentrates. The flavor of liquid live resin is beyond the pale! Indeed they understand immediately what I have been seeking! I definitely recommend trying this, and compare to your own level of crafting a live resin hit. I doubt you'll be disappointed.