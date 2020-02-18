Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Kosher Tangie Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis
on February 18th, 2020
Being a fan of live resin, I also understood the amount of energy and resources to capture it at its finest, well it comes at a cost! After MONTHS of trial and error, it was discovered that only a high-end enail is really going to capture the peak flavor of live resin. Hundreds of dollars for a PROPER ENAIL. Or this option... LIQUID LIVE RESIN. This is really on point with flavor. It's as if I found a perfect temp using a $600+ box and enail setup. I thought this is too good to be true? Every time I pull on the pen that beautiful combination of terpenes is front and center. I can't say enough about the quality of this concentrate. The Tangie is absolutely fantastic in flavor. I have gone threw many g's of Tangie live resin (Diamonds) where only a few of my enails tasted as perfectly peeked as this product. It did take months of prep and practice to even get that many. Finally, I can express to those who had wondered? Why I spent so much energy on working at getting the most out of living resin concentrates. The flavor of liquid live resin is beyond the pale! Indeed they understand immediately what I have been seeking! I definitely recommend trying this, and compare to your own level of crafting a live resin hit. I doubt you'll be disappointed.
Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.