Jayson3139 on October 8th, 2019

Very good, smooth smoke. Doing a low temp dab, the flavor is very good and can really taste the different flavor profiles. Takes a few minutes to really kick in. First you feel it behind the eyes and slowly sneaks into the body. Very uplifting and euphoric. Overall a good strain and quality from cresco is very good. Definitely a all day smoke and not to overwhelming for first timers.