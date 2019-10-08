 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Kosher Tangie Live Budder

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Sizes: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Bubba - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cresco Cookies - DJ Flo - Durban Poison - Dream Walker - Granddaddy Purple - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pineapple Express - Sojay Haze - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**

1 customer review

4.01

Jayson3139

Very good, smooth smoke. Doing a low temp dab, the flavor is very good and can really taste the different flavor profiles. Takes a few minutes to really kick in. First you feel it behind the eyes and slowly sneaks into the body. Very uplifting and euphoric. Overall a good strain and quality from cresco is very good. Definitely a all day smoke and not to overwhelming for first timers.

About this strain

Kosher Tangie

Kosher Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.