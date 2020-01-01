 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. KT Dawg Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-pack

KT Dawg Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-pack

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Write a review
Cresco by Cresco Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls KT Dawg Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

KT Dawg Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-pack by Cresco by Cresco Labs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

KT Dawg

KT Dawg

KT Dawg offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. KT Dawg’s aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. KT Dawg is a cross of Kunduz,  Tang Tang, and Stardawg.    

About this brand

Cresco by Cresco Labs Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.