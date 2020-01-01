Kubbie Kush by Cresco Labs is an indica-dominant cross between Lemon Alien and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This flower’s Alien lineage gives the buds density and copious resin production as well as a sweet, floral terpene profile. The Bubba Kush attributes are felt in the creeping physical sensation that weighs on the body without being overly sedative. Kubbie Kush is a relaxing strain that is ideal for consumption near the end of the day and may help shrug off physical and mental stress.