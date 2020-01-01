 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kubbie Kush Caviar - 1g

Kubbie Kush Caviar - 1g

by RESERVE by Cresco

Write a review
RESERVE by Cresco Concentrates Solvent Kubbie Kush Caviar - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kubbie Kush Caviar - 1g by RESERVE by Cresco

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kubbie Kush

Kubbie Kush

Kubbie Kush by Cresco Labs is an indica-dominant cross between Lemon Alien and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This flower’s Alien lineage gives the buds density and copious resin production as well as a sweet, floral terpene profile. The Bubba Kush attributes are felt in the creeping physical sensation that weighs on the body without being overly sedative. Kubbie Kush is a relaxing strain that is ideal for consumption near the end of the day and may help shrug off physical and mental stress.

About this brand

RESERVE by Cresco Logo
Connoisseur-quality cannabis demands higher expectations from consumer and cultivator alike. Focused on exclusive genetics, cultivation technique, terroir, & attention to details, RESERVE is more than cannabis - it's a lifestyle. Quietly superior, it doesn't boast or brag - it simply is.