  Kubbie Kush Live Resin Sugar

Kubbie Kush Live Resin Sugar

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Kubbie Kush Live Resin Sugar

About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar. Available Package Size: • 1 GRAM Available Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Strains: - 707 Headband - Alien Bubba - Alien Dutchess - Bio Jesus - Cherry AK - Cherry Wonka - Chunky Diesel - Clementine - Cornbread - Cresco Cookies - Dream Walker - Durban Poison - Granddaddy Purple - Honey Boo - Island Sweet Skunk - Katsu Bubba Kush - Kosher Tangie - 24K - KT Dawg - Kubbie Kush - Keystone Kush - Lime Skunk - OG 18 - Orange Soda - Outer Space - Pheno 51 - Pineapple Express - Punxsy Punch - Rocket Fuel - Snow Lotus - Sojay Haze - Sour Diesel - Sour Pink Grapefruit - Starkiller - Strawberry Banana **Strain availability dependent on State**

About this strain

Kubbie Kush

Kubbie Kush

Kubbie Kush by Cresco Labs is an indica-dominant cross between Lemon Alien and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This flower’s Alien lineage gives the buds density and copious resin production as well as a sweet, floral terpene profile. The Bubba Kush attributes are felt in the creeping physical sensation that weighs on the body without being overly sedative. Kubbie Kush is a relaxing strain that is ideal for consumption near the end of the day and may help shrug off physical and mental stress.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.