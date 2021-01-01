Kush Mints Indica LLR Cartridge 1g
1g Indica liquid live resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower. Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
Cresco Cannabis
