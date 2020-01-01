 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
L.A Cheese Disposable Vape 0.25g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

L.A. Cheese

L.A. Cheese
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

Coming out of Big Buddha Seeds' Cheese collection, the award-winning L.A. Cheese bridges Europe and the West Coast by crossing UK Exodus Cheese and L.A. Confidential. L.A. Cheese offers a spicy, cheesy, and overall dank flavor that may take you into a heavy, full-bodied high. L.A. Cheese is a great option for winding down at the end of the day with good company.

 

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.