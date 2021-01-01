About this product

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. LA Wedding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain full of earthy notes and bright spruce. A soft fuel upon first inhale breaks down to sweet and citrus. This relaxing and centering hybrid is the perfect choice for an afternoon of serenity, clarity, focus and relaxation.