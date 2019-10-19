wilmac1
on October 19th, 2019
It truely is a remarkable strain. I've been told by the staff at my local dispensary that it is highly recommended for almost instant pain relief! They have never failed me yet with helpful choices in the past. I suffer from degenerative arthritis in my lower back, strained left knee tendonitis from years of working with heavy equipment, irratible bowl syndrome. This takes it all away for a few short hours of heaven relief! I tried this in shatter form so far. I highly recommend this product for pain, stress relief, anxiety, etc. It really works! It cost allot less than most CBD products out on the market!