Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of resin-based concentrates is aromatic and potent.
on March 1st, 2020
This strain is tasty and effective. Great for relaxation and stress relief.
Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.