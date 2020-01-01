 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Grapes Live Resin Cartridge - 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of resin-based concentrates is aromatic and potent.

About this strain

Gorilla Grapes

Bred by Dungeon Vault Genetics, Gorilla Grapes is a cross of Original Glue and Vino OG. It is a THC-dominant hybrid with a sweet grape flavor and diesel undertones. Medium-sized buds are olive-colored with deep purple and red hues, all covered with a sticky layer of white trichomes.

 

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.