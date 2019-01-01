Cresco Labs was born out of a vision to change perceptions of the cannabis industry. Since 2015, Cresco Labs has offered clean, consistent, professional-grade cannabis products to consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Cresco Labs is now in multiple states across the country. We know that better products start with better plants. That’s why you’ll find agronomists and state-of-the-art agricultural equipment and processes in our facilities. Our labs employ top scientists with chemical engineering, food science and pharmaceutical manufacturing backgrounds. Industry-leading procedures, set forth by a team dedicated to operational excellence, drive our commitment to quality, purity and consistency. Cutting corners has never been a part of our business plan. We use a proprietary mix of all- natural peat to ensure healthy and vigorous plants. Each strain goes through a battery of tests to ensure overall quality, potency and efficacy. All products have passed pesticide testing. Cresco Labs does not sell any branded products in the name "Cresco Labs."