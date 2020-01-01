 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Meringue Kush #6 (aka Citreon) Hybrid Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue Kush #6 (aka Citreon) Hybrid Flower 3.5g

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Reported Effects: Creative, Euphoric Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Cream Lineage: Animal Mint, Triangle Kush Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Citreonis an aromatic, sativa-leaning hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Triangle Kush. You’ll immediately notice the citrusy, diesel aroma and complimenting taste when trying out this fragrant cultivar. Citreon’s high potency and hybrid lineage make it a powerful yet versatile strain for thoughtful creativity or unwinding at the end of the day. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.