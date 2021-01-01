 Loading…

Lemon Stilton Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco Cannabis

Lemon Stilton Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Stilton Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Lemon Stilton was created by a cannabis chef and breeder with the desire for delicious flavors in mind. The cheese and lemon flavors of Exodus Cheese were bred with the sheer potency of Jack The Ripper to produce genetics that are rich in taste and loaded with cannabinoids. The terpene profile of this strain is incredibly unique, offering flavors hard to find elsewhere. Lemon Stilton is well-known for its pain-relieving abilities, making it a popular medicinal strain. This is due to high levels of cannabinoids THC and THC-V. (CannaConnection, Feb 2021)

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

