  5. Lime Skunk Super Size Concentrate 1.5g

Lime Skunk Super Size Concentrate 1.5g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Solvent Lime Skunk Super Size Concentrate 1.5g

About this product

Lime Skunk Super Size Concentrate 1.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs

About this strain

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.