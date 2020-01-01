Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Reserve is a demonstration of the cannabis plant's highest potential. We select strains with exclusive, proprietary genetics, nurture them with masterful cultivation techniques, and harvest just the top 10% of the flower by hand. Each exemplary small batch harvest will ignite the senses with nuanced terroir, delivering an exceptional experience.
Lime Sorbet by Cresco Labs is the descendent of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica has a pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress.