  5. Lime Sorbet x Tangerine Kush Indica LLR Cartridge 1g

Lime Sorbet x Tangerine Kush Indica LLR Cartridge 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Lime Sorbet x Tangerine Kush Indica LLR Cartridge 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

