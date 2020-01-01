Texas Butter Shatter 1g
by Cresco Labs
1 gram
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed Flavor: Diesel, Earthy Lineage: Alien Cookies, Columbian Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, bisabodol Bred by Capulator, MAC crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a pungent, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish. MAC is a great daytime strain for balancing out with bliss. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
