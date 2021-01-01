Melonade Sativa LLR Cartridge 500mg
by CrescoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.