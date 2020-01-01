 Loading…

Cresco x FloraCal Mentholotti Hybrid LLR Cart 500mg

by Cresco Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This indica-leaning hybrid cross from Wy’East Farms combines The Menthol and Biscotti strains to create this minty, doughy, gassy strain. This strain is great for a lazy afternoon at home.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

